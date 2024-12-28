The Red Flag To Look Out For When Ordering Charcuterie At A Restaurant

If you're looking to order a charcuterie board at a restaurant, would you know what red flags to look for? If not, you might want to take a tip from Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. DiBartolomeo told Chowhound recently, "I really look to see if they are thinking it through and curating the experience for the guest." Basically, generic, unimaginative ingredients lead to subpar boards. Meanwhile, thoughtfully curated boards that take into account seasonality, access to local artisanal products, and the balance of textures and taste tend to be worth the money.

Your search for red flags begins before you even sit down. Most restaurants that curate any part of the dining experience usually advertise their specially sourced ingredients. For example, a gastropub will take pains to let you know about a new, local craft beer they have on tap. The same goes for the charcuterie board. Whether advertised on the menu, on the special boards at the front of the restaurant, or even possibly on the eatery's website, you should be able to see some fanfare for any artisan cheeses and meats the restaurant is proud to serve.

By the same token, don't disregard what you might learn from chatting with the restaurant's waitstaff. If they're trained well, they'll offer deeper insight into what goes into the eatery's food prep. If you're getting a lot of shoulder shrugs or vague answers to your inquiries, you may be looking at a red flag. The amount of thought and care that has gone into these elements will tell you a lot about how curated your experience will be.