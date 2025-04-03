13 Best Ways To Creatively Decorate Sheet Cakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sheet cakes can make life a lot simpler. Although you will need to find a bit more space to fit a sheet cake in the refrigerator, they're easy to slice and easy to feed a large group of people. They also have lots of landscape room, so you can really throw yourself into your design. Plus, they're very affordable, so if you throw a lot of events, they can prove a cost-saver. And if you think they're too boring for a non-kids' party, think again.

"When we think of 'fancy cakes,' I think we often imagine a tall, multi-tiered layer cake, covered in smooth fondant or buttercream frosting. But the humble sheet cake can make a striking impact too," says Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." "Often thought of as an 'office birthday party' icon, sheet cakes are becoming more popular because they are practical, as well as delicious!"

That's not to say you won't need a little extra cleverness to pull things off, because you do have a lot of ground to cover. "To elevate the traditional sheet cake, try utilizing eye-catching designs and colors to make up for the lack of height," says Trina DeKett, the pastry chef behind BāKIT Box. "These, as well as creative toppings, create a more appealing end product." Seriously, even if all you want to do is dress up a mini sheet cake for an occasion, these ideas can help you get there. Let's take a look at 14 of the best ways to creatively decorate sheet cakes.