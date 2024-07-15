The Costco Cake Request That Will Save You So Much Effort

Costco sheet cakes have developed something of a cult following, and for good reason. Not only are they huge, delicious, and super affordable, but they are also easy cakes to upgrade, being the versatile canvases they are. As if they can get any better, there's one request you can make for your sheet cake that will save you so much effort when you go to serve it up: Score it, please.

Cutting a cake can be challenging. Sure, there are certain knife techniques you can use for perfect slices, but let's be honest — most of us end up with layers that have shifted, filling that has oozed, or, worst of all, unequal portions. That's where scoring can be hugely helpful. Request that a worker score your Costco cake before you pick it up. They will adorn it with buttercream grid lines, saving you the awkward moment of standing with the knife poised over the cake, fretting about where to make your cuts.