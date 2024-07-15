The Costco Cake Request That Will Save You So Much Effort
Costco sheet cakes have developed something of a cult following, and for good reason. Not only are they huge, delicious, and super affordable, but they are also easy cakes to upgrade, being the versatile canvases they are. As if they can get any better, there's one request you can make for your sheet cake that will save you so much effort when you go to serve it up: Score it, please.
Cutting a cake can be challenging. Sure, there are certain knife techniques you can use for perfect slices, but let's be honest — most of us end up with layers that have shifted, filling that has oozed, or, worst of all, unequal portions. That's where scoring can be hugely helpful. Request that a worker score your Costco cake before you pick it up. They will adorn it with buttercream grid lines, saving you the awkward moment of standing with the knife poised over the cake, fretting about where to make your cuts.
Making your scoring request
The only issue with requesting a scored cake from Costco is actually making the request. Costco's cake ordering system is kind of archaic and whether your request will be honored is hit or miss. Pre-ordering your cake online is not an option at the wholesale retailer and all orders must be placed in person using good ol' pen and paper.
One thing to keep in mind before requesting scoring is whether or not you plan to have any writing or other designs on top of the cake. If you do, the buttercream grid lines could interfere with your aesthetic.
When you're ready to order, head to your local Costco at least a day in advance, fill out a "Special Cake Order Form," and note your ask to score the cake. Drop the form in the order slot and you're done. Chances are good that the Costco worker will see and honor your request, but you never really know until you pick up your cake.