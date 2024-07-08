The Step You Need To Take Before Buying A Costco Sheet Cake

So, you want to buy a sheet cake from Costco? At a half sheet, the deluxe dessert is hefty enough to feed up to 48 hungry people for only $24.99. However, its big size presents a potentially big storage problem. Whether you opt for the white cake filled with vanilla cheesecake mousse or the double chocolate cake, both flavors should be refrigerated before serving because of their perishable ingredients. True to the store's philosophy of buying in bulk, Costco's massive sheet cakes take up a lot of space in the fridge. Measuring 12 by 16 inches, a couple of inches shy of a standard half sheet, the dessert will likely need a full shelf all to itself.

Although Costco's archaic but beloved cake ordering system allows you to schedule pick-up down to the time and date (provided you give them at least a day's notice minimum), chances are you'll still need to refrigerate the cake before the celebration begins. For instance, if you're planning to spruce up your Costco sheet cake with a custom design or colorful frosting for a birthday, plan to pick it up at least a day early. That means you should clear out enough fridge space to store the cake before you head to the store to buy it. And if you were planning on doing a grocery haul during the same Costco trip, it's best to avoid stocking up on anything that could take away valuable real estate in the refrigerator.

