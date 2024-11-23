What Makes Belgian Fries So Crispy?

Hot, crispy, and oh-so salty, the mere thought of French fries is enough to get one salivating. This is especially true in the U.S. where over 30 pounds of fries are consumed per person every year. Though it seems inconceivable, Belgium's adoration is even more devout, with locals inhaling a third more fries than Americans per capita. That's less surprising when you consider that the fry was reputedly first invented there. As the story goes, during one harsh winter in the late 17th century, the River Meuse froze solid, forcing folks in the nearby town of Namur to fry potatoes instead of fish.

Though this origin tale has been disputed by French historians, that hasn't stopped Belgium from petitioning UNESCO to endorse the fry as their official icon, nor did it prevent them from opening an entire museum dedicated to the "friet" in Bruges. At the very least, Belgium is certainly making some of the most fabulously crispy and flavorful fries out there. How? Traditionally, Belgian fries are fried not once but twice in rendered beef fat, also known as beef tallow.