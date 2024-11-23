What Makes Belgian Fries So Crispy?
Hot, crispy, and oh-so salty, the mere thought of French fries is enough to get one salivating. This is especially true in the U.S. where over 30 pounds of fries are consumed per person every year. Though it seems inconceivable, Belgium's adoration is even more devout, with locals inhaling a third more fries than Americans per capita. That's less surprising when you consider that the fry was reputedly first invented there. As the story goes, during one harsh winter in the late 17th century, the River Meuse froze solid, forcing folks in the nearby town of Namur to fry potatoes instead of fish.
Though this origin tale has been disputed by French historians, that hasn't stopped Belgium from petitioning UNESCO to endorse the fry as their official icon, nor did it prevent them from opening an entire museum dedicated to the "friet" in Bruges. At the very least, Belgium is certainly making some of the most fabulously crispy and flavorful fries out there. How? Traditionally, Belgian fries are fried not once but twice in rendered beef fat, also known as beef tallow.
How to make Belgian fries
Typically, Belgian fries are made from local Bintje potatoes, but a waxy potato variety such as Yukon Gold is a good substitute. The potatoes are peeled, cut, soaked in water, and then dried before being dropped into beef tallow heated to around 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. After cooking for approximately five minutes, they're removed from the fat to a paper towel-lined plate to thoroughly dry and cool.
The second fry is done at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 2 minutes, or until the fries are golden brown. Once removed from the fat to another paper towel-lined tray, the twice-fried snack is generously seasoned with salt. From there, you can enjoy them with a dollop of mayonnaise, Belgium's preferred fry condiment, or make a tangy sauce Andalouse, a Belgian dip made with tomato paste, mayo, lemon juice, peppers, and onion. Just one taste of a Belgian friet could make you turn away from McDonald's French fries for life.