For Crispier Fried Fish, Reach For One Classic Condiment

Fish fry is an American tradition celebrated during the dog days of summer in the South and on every Friday throughout the year in the Midwest. It's a meal that brings the community together around battered, or breaded, crispy fish, with sides like coleslaw, macaroni salad, and french fries. In backyards and corner dives, local taverns and community centers, tables are laden with hot sauce, lemon wedges, tartar sauce, and malt vinegar. Friends and neighbors gather to take shelter from the weather and dig into some fish at their establishment of choice — all of which claim to have the secret to the crispiest, juiciest, most flavorful fried fish.

The hearty ritual of fish fry became increasingly popular in the United States after the arrival of European immigrants and enslaved Africans, who brought their traditions of frying fish with them as they settled in America. The Catholic tradition of observing Lent and the practice of abstaining from meat, with an exception for fish on Fridays led to Friday Fish Fry. You'll see different sides, different frying methods, even different species of fish served at fish fry events throughout America, but the fish is always crispy, even at backyard family gatherings. Whether you're using frozen fish for an easy meal on a busy weekday or you're prepping to feed a group for a weekend fish fry, use mustard on your next batch of fried fish to make it extra crispy.