You Need A Cooling Rack For The Crispiest Roasted Veggies

Roasted vegetables are a delicious, effortless side dish that pair with anything. You can roast fresh veggies or frozen ones, and thanks to the texture, they'll undoubtedly be more pleasant than if you steamed them or heated them up in a microwave. Of course, it's all about the seasoning when it comes to getting the most flavor — but in addition to that, texture is key. The best roasted veggies are crispy on the outside (you don't want a mushy exterior) but still soft on the inside — and that's where your cooling rack comes in handy.

When you place veggies on a baking sheet, the tops and sides get a nice crisp from the heat, but the underside of the veggies remains squishy thanks to a lack of exposure to the heat and nowhere for moisture to exit. Next time you roast some potatoes or asparagus in the oven, try placing them on a cooling rack on top of the baking sheet, which helps with air flow and moisture.