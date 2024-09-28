Break Out The Muffin Tins For An Easy Breakfast Burrito Hack

Breakfast burritos are an ideal morning treat. They have plenty of protein and tons of flavor, and you can pack them with as much or as little meat and veggies as you wish. But as a quick snack or light breakfast, they can be a bit overwhelming to prepare, especially if you aren't sure how to best fold a burrito. On top of that, you're usually limited to making one or two at a time, when perhaps you might need three, six, or eight total to feed a whole family. And what if one person wants meat with their eggs, another all veggies, while a third asks for just egg and cheese? Extra time and effort!

Advertisement

Fortunately, there's a clever way to make smaller, portable breakfast burritos with as many different ingredients as you like in each, in as little as 20 minutes. You can create several tasty baked burrito bites by using large flour tortillas, one egg per bite, your desired fillings, and a muffin tin.

Though it's received renewed attention on TikTok, this recipe hack has been around since at least the early 2010s. And it's a hack that's definitely worth learning: It's easily customizable and if one attempt doesn't work, you haven't sacrificed too much time or too many resources. What's more, the finished breakfast food is as visually appealing as it is delicious and filling.