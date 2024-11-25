Should You Avoid Or Specifically Buy Pre-Peeled Garlic?

After decades of hopes and dreams, we are finally, almost, living like the Jetsons. While the oft-promised flying cars have yet to fill the skies, we've got video calls and robotic housekeeping, and we can more or less conjure dinner with the push of a button — or at least a few clicks through an app. On the decidedly humbler side, we've also got enough pre-cut or otherwise prepped produce to make almost anything semi-homemade. While it might not rival the futuristic cartoon family's Food-a-Rac-a-Cycle, that jukebox-like machine that could make a whole meal in seconds, imagine telling your own corporeal ancestors that, someday, you'd be able to buy garlic that's already been peeled. Whether or not the purchase is worth it is your modern conundrum to solve.

Whether pre-peeled or whole garlic is the better buy is, vexingly, going to vary from case to case. In a vacuum, we are solidly on team fresh is best. It's cheaper, it lasts longer, and, as home cooks typically in possession of both, we find that it usually seems more pungent. But some recipes, time constraints, and special occasions might call for shortcuts. And pre-peeled garlic might be the ideal ingredient to meet those needs.