What Is Beer Salt And How Do You Use It?

People are picky when it comes to their beer. There's the style, which could mean anything from an amber ale, to a lager, to maybe a deep brown porter. Then there's how you drink it — do you want your ale in a chilled glass straight from the tap? Or will a basic can do the trick? However, what most people don't consider when it comes to drinking beer is the seasoning. But that's not how it's done in Texas. In the state where everything's a little bigger, they bring out bold flavors in their brews with their very own beer salt.

Beer salt is a seasoned salt that you can sprinkle onto not only beer, but almost any beverage to give it a kick. Although it's been a Texas staple since the early 90s, it has roots south of the border. Its history in the States goes back to Texas native and founder of Twang Beer Salt, Roger Treviño Sr., who once visited Mexico City and was taken with a particular flavored salt a street vendor sold. He described it as being like a saltier version of sweet Pixy Stix. It was so good that he wanted flavored salt back at home, and that's how he started the widely-used beer salt brand Twang.

The base of beer salt is typically a high-quality salt, which then can be infused with everything from citrus zest, chili powder, dried spices, and even dehydrated vegetables. The result are salts that can add a fruity, spicy, or even smoky bend to your brew. Think of it as a garnish for your beer; it won't overpower the flavor you love, but will add a subtle kick you didn't know it needed.