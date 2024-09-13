Sloe Gin Isn't Actually Gin (But Does It Really Matter?)

Sloe gin has a complicated reputation. In the U.S., it is perhaps most associated with the famous Alabama Slammer, which ruled the college drinking scene in the '70s and '80s. However, sloe gin has a long and storied history that dates back centuries before the Crimson Tide got ahold of it. Its origins lie in 1700s Britain, where hedges of sloe berry bushes lined the borders of many homes. On their own, the berries are unpleasantly bitter, but it turns out that steeping them in gin mellows the flavor to a delightful tartness.

Adding berries to gin has another effect. It means that the drink is no longer technically gin; it's now a liqueur. Not to be confused with liquor, which is a pure, unsweetened spirit, liqueurs are spirits that have been flavored with herbs, spices, nuts, or berries. In this case, gin, which is made by fermenting grains and juniper berries, is a liquor. On the other hand, sloe gin is a liqueur because it has sloe berries added to the base spirit of gin. This has a significant impact on the flavor, color, and alcohol content of the drink. So, while you can use sloe gin in many of the same cocktails you would use regular gin in, there are going to be some differences in the end product.