How To Repurpose Leftover Hot Dogs Into A Brand-New Dinner

If you thought a hot dog's sole purpose in life was being sandwiched inside a bun, think again. It turns out these popular sausages are just as delicious chopped up and added to casseroles, pasta bakes, and other oven-cooked dishes, even if you buy the worst hot dogs at the grocery store. Now, before you start screaming about culinary sacrilege, consider this: It's an easy and effective way of boosting the savory flavor of said dishes and an economical way to add protein.

It's an especially handy tip following those occasions when you've cooked more hot dogs than you can eat or when you have a couple of raw sausages nearing their expiration date hanging out in the fridge. Either way, there's something incredibly satisfying about creating a meal from food that was otherwise destined for the bin.

Plus, any younger (read: fussy) members of your household are also likely to show a heightened interest in any dish with the words "hot dog" attached, particularly if you give them the very grown-up responsibility of cutting the weenies into smaller pieces. It's simple, tasty, easy on the budget, and family friendly — you'd be a silly sausage not to give this idea a go.