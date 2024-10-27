How To Repurpose Leftover Hot Dogs Into A Brand-New Dinner
If you thought a hot dog's sole purpose in life was being sandwiched inside a bun, think again. It turns out these popular sausages are just as delicious chopped up and added to casseroles, pasta bakes, and other oven-cooked dishes, even if you buy the worst hot dogs at the grocery store. Now, before you start screaming about culinary sacrilege, consider this: It's an easy and effective way of boosting the savory flavor of said dishes and an economical way to add protein.
It's an especially handy tip following those occasions when you've cooked more hot dogs than you can eat or when you have a couple of raw sausages nearing their expiration date hanging out in the fridge. Either way, there's something incredibly satisfying about creating a meal from food that was otherwise destined for the bin.
Plus, any younger (read: fussy) members of your household are also likely to show a heightened interest in any dish with the words "hot dog" attached, particularly if you give them the very grown-up responsibility of cutting the weenies into smaller pieces. It's simple, tasty, easy on the budget, and family friendly — you'd be a silly sausage not to give this idea a go.
Leftover hot dog ideas
There are countless dishes that could benefit from the addition of a little leftover hot dog, whether that's a simple potato-based casserole or a classic pasta bake, such as cheesy baked ziti. However one surefire way to create a truly mouthwatering meal is by pairing these beloved weenies with ingredients you might also find served alongside their original form (that is, a hot dog in a bun). Upgrade your casserole with gently sweated onions, a squeeze of mustard, some dressed-up canned hot dog chili, anything with a sweet tomato-y flavor akin to ketchup, and of course, ample amounts of shredded cheese to keep things deliciously gooey and moist. You could also scatter over some breadcrumbs toward the end of the cooking process. Better yet, if you have stale hot dog buns, give them a quick blitz in the food processor and use those. Stretch the hot dog theme even further by scattering the finished dish with a handful of finely chopped pickles or perhaps some sauerkraut.
Another option is to switch up the way you prepare the hot dog meat itself. Slicing or cubing is a no-brainer. However, if you have something like bratwurst, you could also remove the casings, break up or crumble the meat, and cook it in a little oil first, like you would with chorizo (this is easiest to do if the sausages are uncooked to begin with). There really are no rules here — other than to enjoy the sizzling hot dog-flavored fruits of your labor, that is.