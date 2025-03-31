What Sauce Is On Arby's Gyros?

There are plenty of surprising facts about Arby's roast beef. But, aside from particularly astounding discoveries (like when someone once found a finger in their Arby's sandwich), there's one piece of information hiding in plain sight — that the joint sells more than just Classic Roast Beef. What a doozy, right? Arby's has become so well-known for such prominent offerings as the Beef 'N' Cheddar and the Smokehouse Brisket the world often forgets there's a whole lot more to the menu. Just take a look at its long-standing Greek Gyro, one of Arby's best high-protein meals, which is largely characterized by a special condiment simply referred to as "gyro sauce."

This gyro sauce tops the Greek feast (which is made up of gyro meat and seasoning, shredded lettuce, red onion, and tomato, all wrapped in a warm pita) and ties all these ingredients together with its creamy texture and a refreshing, tangy flavor. As vague as Arby's name is for the condiment, it's simply the restaurant's own take on the usual tzatziki sauce you'd find on any other classic Greek gyro. While there are a few differences between the two, all in all, they have a similar flavor profile.