Emeril Lagasse's Pro Tip For Which Side Of A Steak Should Always Cook First
Emeril Lagasse is an award-winning chef with multiple television appearances, cookbooks, and philanthropic contributions under his belt. As the mastermind behind the Delmonico Steakhouse in Las Vegas, he's known for infusing a New Orleans influence into his menus. There's a reason folks keep coming back to his restaurants, and a good, simple steak is enough to lock them in.
Lagasse's secret to a perfectly pan-seared steak is placing the fattier side on the pan first. Fat is thick, taking longer to heat through than the lean meat. Heating the side with more fat first will allow the flavorful juices to run out into the pan. By throwing it down and letting it cook untouched, you can watch in real time as a golden brown crust forms on the bottom. You'll know the steak is ready to flip when the bottom isn't sticking to the pan, and you can flip the steak with ease because it's had time to create that solid, crispy coat.
Sear an Emeril Lagasse-style steak at home
If you want to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home, you'll want to make sure each side of the steak is thoroughly cooked. Always start with a defrosted steak of a level thickness (1 to 1½ inches is optimal for most cuts). One of the biggest steak mistakes is forgetting to heat the pan and oil before laying down the meat — you want that skillet hot! Otherwise, the oil isn't going to be hot enough to fry the steak fat.
For his New York Strip, Emeril Lagasse uses a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat, searing each side for 4 minutes. His choice of cookware is very intentional because of how he finishes the steak. After searing each side, Lagasse places the skillet in the oven for another few minutes. Oven-finishing is a technique some professional chefs use to get an even crust without overcooking their protein.
This is enough time to whip up a compound butter, a must for several Lagasse steak dishes. He gets creative with his sauces, but lemon, garlic, and parsley are some of his go-to compound butter ingredients. When the steak rests after coming out of the oven, there should be golden sides ready to receive and soak in some butter without melting it–plate with a colorful garnish for a photogenic meal that's as pretty as it is tasty.