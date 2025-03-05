Emeril Lagasse's Pro Tip For Which Side Of A Steak Should Always Cook First

If you want to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home, you'll want to make sure each side of the steak is thoroughly cooked. Always start with a defrosted steak of a level thickness (1 to 1½ inches is optimal for most cuts). One of the biggest steak mistakes is forgetting to heat the pan and oil before laying down the meat — you want that skillet hot! Otherwise, the oil isn't going to be hot enough to fry the steak fat.

For his New York Strip, Emeril Lagasse uses a cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat, searing each side for 4 minutes. His choice of cookware is very intentional because of how he finishes the steak. After searing each side, Lagasse places the skillet in the oven for another few minutes. Oven-finishing is a technique some professional chefs use to get an even crust without overcooking their protein.

This is enough time to whip up a compound butter, a must for several Lagasse steak dishes. He gets creative with his sauces, but lemon, garlic, and parsley are some of his go-to compound butter ingredients. When the steak rests after coming out of the oven, there should be golden sides ready to receive and soak in some butter without melting it–plate with a colorful garnish for a photogenic meal that's as pretty as it is tasty.