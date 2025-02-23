Why Bologna Is A True Oklahoma Barbecue Classic

Barbecue is often thought of as a generally American cuisine, but the truth is barbecue can vary all across the country. Our comprehensive guide to barbecue sauce across the U.S. shows that there are endless flavor and texture variations in sauces and marinades alone, including the vinegar-forward St. Louis-style barbecue sauce that's considered an American treasure. Regionally, there are even different cuts of meat that get used.

In Oklahoma specifically, there's one type of meat that is used in barbecue all the time: bologna. This smoked southern classic sounds like an unusual meat choice but ever since its inception in Oklahoma, it has remained popular. It can be found anywhere from barbecue restaurant joints to parties all over the state. Also known as Oklahoma prime rib, Oklahoma-style barbecue often involves taking an entire log of bologna and smoking it. The bologna is scored on the outside, giving it a distinctly geometric shape, and coated in a glaze. From there, it just needs to be sliced and served.