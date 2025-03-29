14 Retired Dunkin Drinks That Deserve A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dunkin' is always changing its food and drink offerings, which can be fun and refreshing. However, change isn't always good, especially when you find something you love and it's discontinued only a few short months later, never to return. Perhaps you had a favorite drink that you bought for years, only to have it disappear one day without warning. While we love it when Dunkin' unveils its latest seasonal menu, it can be disappointing to find that your seasonal favorite has been dropped.

We've searched the internet across social media sites and news stories to find which discontinued Dunkin' drinks are still remembered and missed. We don't often get word directly from Dunkin' as to why a product may get retired. Perhaps despite the number of fans on social media, the item just didn't generate good sales for the company. There have been countless drinks to come and go, but we came up with 14 retired drinks that we think deserve to make a return sooner, rather than later. Read on and see if any of your favorites made our list.