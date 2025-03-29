14 Retired Dunkin Drinks That Deserve A Comeback
Dunkin' is always changing its food and drink offerings, which can be fun and refreshing. However, change isn't always good, especially when you find something you love and it's discontinued only a few short months later, never to return. Perhaps you had a favorite drink that you bought for years, only to have it disappear one day without warning. While we love it when Dunkin' unveils its latest seasonal menu, it can be disappointing to find that your seasonal favorite has been dropped.
We've searched the internet across social media sites and news stories to find which discontinued Dunkin' drinks are still remembered and missed. We don't often get word directly from Dunkin' as to why a product may get retired. Perhaps despite the number of fans on social media, the item just didn't generate good sales for the company. There have been countless drinks to come and go, but we came up with 14 retired drinks that we think deserve to make a return sooner, rather than later. Read on and see if any of your favorites made our list.
Vanilla Chai Latte
Dunkin's menu still has a Chai Latte and an Iced Chai Latte. However, the fan-favorite Vanilla Chai Latte, also known as Vanilla Spice, has been gone from the menu for several years. Fans of the former Vanilla Chai Latte say that the current Chai Latte is not the same. The Vanilla Chai used to be made with a powder, but the current chai drink is now made with a syrup mixture. A former Dunkin' employee on Reddit said the Vanilla Chai Latte was made with vanilla spice powder and hot water, "I worked at Dunkin' and the way we made it was just pressing a button on the hot chocolate machine. It was literally just vanilla spice powder and water, that's it."
Whatever was in that powder mix struck a chord with some Dunkin' customers that lament the end of the Vanilla Spice drink. One Reddit user said, "I am absolutely devastated over this. I'm 33 and have been ordering this drink since I was a teenager." Of course, not everyone dislikes the new chai drink, with some customers saying it's the best chai they've had.
Strawberry Popping Bubbles in Lemonade
Dunkin' announced the launch of popping bubbles in the summer of 2021. The press release called it, "One of Dunkin's most outrageously fun new beverage experiences." The drink add-ins were strawberry-flavored bubbles that "literally pop in your mouth" and were "made with color sourced from plants." The bubbles could be added to any cold drink for a fee, but they were popular in Dunkin's lemonade. That being said, one user on Reddit liked the strawberry popping bubbles in an iced coffee made with oat milk and mocha, saying that it tasted like a chocolate-covered strawberry.
The boba-like bubble drinks were served with a new, wider straw to accommodate the bubbles, although some people complained about the straws being made of paper. The popping bubbles were only a seasonal summer drink and haven't shown up on Dunkin' menus since the summer of 2021. Some customers miss the popping bubbles but speculate that they weren't ordered often, which could be why they were never brought back. With the popularity of boba tea in the U.S. in recent years, we wish Dunkin' would consider bringing back popping bubbles or some boba-like add-in to its iced teas and coffees.
Dunkaccino
Unlike some of the short-lived drinks on our list, the Dunkaccino had been a menu staple for years. The drink launched in 2000, and Dunkin' called it a "match made in heaven" with its "unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors." Twenty-three years later, Dunkin' discontinued the Dunkaccino. However, it may not be gone forever. The Dunkaccino also came in a frozen version, which was also discontinued. At the time it was discontinued, Dunkin' didn't give a reason, but made a statement to USA Today saying, "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."
Dunkin' does offer a latte with the option of a mocha swirl flavor add-in. However, customers say it's just not the same. If you want a Dunkaccino today, a discussion on Reddit suggested ordering a hot chocolate with one or two shots of espresso. Or, if you'd like something similar to the frozen Dunkaccino you could try asking for a Frozen Chocolate with a shot or two of espresso.
Coconut Milk Refresher
Dunkin' added coconut milk to its menu in 2021. With it, the company created a line of Coconut Milk Refreshers and a Coconut Milk Iced Latte. At the time, the refresher flavors included strawberry dragonfruit, peach passion, and blueberry pomegranate. Dunkin's vice president of marketing and culinary, Jill Nelson, had said in an announcement at the time, "From our colorful Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers to our creamy Coconutmilk Iced Latte, Dunkin' is crafting the coolest coconut milk beverages to keep our guests refreshed and running, throughout summer and all year-long."
However, in 2023, Dunkin' announced it was discontinuing coconut milk on its menus. Nation's Restaurant News reported on the news saying that Dunkin' had explained in a statement, "Dunkin' is indeed bidding farewell to coconut milk at locations nationwide in 2023." According to CNN Business, Dunkin' may have made the decision to take coconut milk off of the menu because coconut milk is costlier than other plant-based milk. Also, according to customer data, it wasn't ordered as often.
If you still want the refreshers, you are in luck. Dunkin' still sells refreshers, currently in Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit. Some locations may be selling the seasonal Raspberry Watermelon flavor. Though you can't get them made with coconut milk, they are currently made with a green tea base.
Cookie Butter Cold Brew
The Cookie Butter Cold Brew departed from Dunkin' menus in 2025, but there is hope we will see it again next winter. Cookie butter is a sweet spread made from spiced, Belgian cookies that is popular in Europe and has made its way to the U.S. Although not a guarantee, we may see the Cookie Butter Cold Brew return during the holidays. The drink first appeared on Dunkin's seasonal menu in 2022. Thanks to its popularity, it came back in the following two years. The Cookie Butter Cold Brew is made with cold brew coffee, layered with sugar cookie crumbles, topped with cookie butter cold foam, and even more crumbles.
It may be a popular beverage, but not everyone loves the texture of the cookies mixed in with the cold drink. People on Reddit had some suggestions if you're one of those people. Although there isn't an easy way to order the drink without cookie crumbles, if it returns to the menu, ask for the Cookie Butter Cold Brew Foam added to your drink of choice. For now, the only cold foam offered at Dunkin' is the sweet cold foam.
Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher
The Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher was released in the spring of 2021 to add to Dunkin's existing refreshers, which were, at the time, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit. Today, the Peach Passion Fruit is no longer offered, although the Strawberry Dragonfruit is still on the menu, along with Mango Pineapple. The refresher was made with a green tea base, fruit concentrates, and B vitamins. It appears the Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher was only meant to be a seasonal item, as it was only on the menu for a short time.
Sadly, for many fans of the drink, we haven't seen it return to Dunkin' since its original debut. Some took to Reddit to find copycat recipes, while one fan of the drink missed it so much they created a petition on Change.org for its return. However, with only 73 signatures, it's likely it won't make a big impact on Dunkin.' Finally, this Redditor had this to say about the drink, "That was the best refresher they had and better than the ones they've come out with since discontinuing it." Despite the customer outcry, so far, we have seen no news that the Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher will ever return to Dunkin's menus.
Banana Split Coffee
Although we don't know the exact origins of the banana split, we know it came from an American city. It may have been in a small town in Pennsylvania, or perhaps a small Ohio town, but either way, this decidedly American dessert tasted surprisingly delicious as a Dunkin' coffee drink. The Banana Split Iced Coffee was launched in 2019 in collaboration with Baskin' Robbins ice cream flavors. A news release from Dunkin' described it as, "the classic sundae with the flavor of banana, as well as hints of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice creams."
Perhaps the drink wasn't ordered often enough for Dunkin' to keep it, but it's been off the menu for years. However, if you'd like to give it a try, a former Dunkin' employee provided a copycat recipe on Reddit. The recipe is as follows, mix four to six drops of Monin White Chocolate Syrup and another four to six drops of Capella Banana Split Flavor (both are sold on Amazon) into your iced coffee. Each four to six drops equals one pump, so you'll need to double that if you want two pumps each. You may need to experiment with how many drops you like based on the size of your drink and personal taste.
Cranberry Apple Refresher
Dunkin' Refreshers come and go, but some stay on in people's memories. The Cranberry Apple Refresher is one drink that always seems to come up whenever people think of discontinued Dunkin' drinks they miss. The Cranberry Apple Refresher was launched in the fall of 2021 as a seasonal drink. According to Dunkin's news release the drink featured, "Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with green tea and B vitamins." You could also get a version with coconut milk "for a bright beverage that's subtly sweet."
Besides being tasty, the drink was an aesthetically pleasing red color, and if you added coconut milk, it turned lilac. We haven't seen this drink in years, but people still remember it fondly. This person on Reddit said, "Fall is insufferable without an Apple Cranberry Refresher." Another agreed saying, "Honestly it's also been years since the apple cider and I miss it every week." If another fall arrives this year and Dunkin' doesn't bring this drink back, you may want to try the Starbucks fall lineup. Last year, it offered a Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. Also, Tim Horton's seasonal Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher has been said to taste similar to Dunkin's.
Smoked Vanilla
In the summer of 2021, Dunkin' released two smoked vanilla-flavored syrup drinks with the Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte. According to the press release, "The smoky notes of Smoked Vanilla pair well with the chocolate notes in Dunkin's signature Cold Brew." As for the iced latte," the bittersweet chocolate and dark caramel notes in Dunkin's signature espresso complement the Smoked Vanilla for subtle sweetness." However, the smoky vanilla syrup was short-lived and hasn't returned since its one-time seasonal offering.
Customers enjoyed the smoky flavor of the vanilla syrup and took to Reddit to find out if the discontinued drink would be making a comeback. While nobody can predict if Dunkin' will bring back its smoked vanilla syrup, you can try replicating it at home. Different types of vanilla extracts have different flavor profiles. Vanilla extract from Indonesia is known for its smoky undertones and can be used in a homemade iced vanilla latte for a unique, smoky flavor.
Oreo Hot Chocolate
You can't go wrong with the sweet flavor of Oreo cookies combined with creamy hot chocolate. Back in the fall of 2016, Dunkin' released Oreo flavored Hot Chocolate as a seasonal item. The news release described the drink as having "rich flavors of cookies and crème." The Oreo Hot Chocolate must have been a hit because it stuck around longer than one season. However, in 2022, it was discontinued. While some were sorry to see it go, one Dunkin' employee on Reddit explained that at their store, "it never sold very well."
The good news is that although you can't get it at Dunkin', you can still get your Oreo Hot Chocolate fix at home. Oreo sold a hot cocoa mix for the 2024 holiday season and it is currently for sale online. If you'd like to make it from scratch, one food blogger offers a copycat recipe where she makes a cup of hot cocoa the traditional way and then stirs in four crushed Oreo cookies until they dissolve into a creamy result. Finally, add some crushed cookie pieces as a topping. Although we haven't taste-tested this recipe, we think it sounds delicious and probably rivals the drink formerly sold at Dunkin'. After all, you can't beat homemade.
Cosmic Cotton Candy Coolatta
There have been many, many flavors of Coolattas since the frozen drink was first introduced nearly 30 years ago. Currently, the Coolatta is offered in strawberry, blue raspberry, and vanilla bean flavors. In the summer of 2018, though, Dunkin' launched the Cosmic Coolatta with two flavors, Cotton Candy and Pineapple. Both options were topped with Blue Raspberry for a vibrantly colorful layered frozen drink.
Although the Cosmic Coolatta returned the following summer, by then, the Cotton Candy flavor was gone and customers could instead get Strawberry, Pineapple, or Grape topped with Blue Raspberry. Since the summer of 2019, Dunkin' has not brought back it's Cosmic flavors. However, this former employee on Reddit says you can hack the menu for a Cotton Candy Cosmic Coolatta by asking for one pump of blue raspberry, one pump of watermelon, half a pump of vanilla bean, and an extra small shot of cream.
Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato
Just in time for spooky season, Dunkin' introduced a seasonal fall drink in the fall of 2021, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. According to Dunkin's press release, "The creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween's favorite candy, the Peanut Butter Cup, paired with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin' espresso, make for a frightfully enchanted new brew." It came back for one more season, but hasn't been seen since the fall of 2022.
Although some people loved the drink, this Dunkin' employee on Reddit has an explanation for why it was discontinued, "At my location, most people ordered it once and that was it. The few people that loved it really loved it, but we ended up wasting quite a bit of it. Not a successful flavor IMO." Another person on Reddit suggested making your own at home by adding peanut butter extract to coffee. You can find Peanut Butter Flavor for sale online if you'd like to give it a try.
Blood Orange Refresher
Another drink that commonly shows up in Reddit threads discussing discontinued Dunkin' drinks is the Blood Orange Refresher. In the fall of 2022, the drink was offered with Dunkin's seasonal lineup, along with pumpkin donuts. The Dunkin' press release said it balanced "bold, sweet blood orange with the seasonal taste of tart cranberry." At the time, the drink came with either a green tea base or was made with the now-discontinued coconut milk. One reviewer described it as tasting like "orange-flavored green tea," and said the drink was, "the most refreshing Refresher I've tried."
Dunkin' customers took to Reddit to express their disappointment when the Blood Orange Refresher did not return to fall 2023's lineup. One person said, "I've been waiting all year for the blood orange," while another said, "I'm completely bummed that it's not returning." We also found a petition on Change.org asking for Dunkin' to bring back the Blood Orange Refresher, but sadly, it only had 35 signatures at the time of writing.
Pink Velvet Macchiato
The Pink Velvet Macchiato was Dunkin's version of a coffee-flavored red velvet cake. However, it's named after a pink velvet cake, which is different from red velvet. Unlike a red velvet cake, pink velvet doesn't contain cocoa and is a lighter, more delicate dessert than a red velvet cake. However, Dunkin' seemed to be going for the red velvet flavor rather than the pink and described its Pink Velvet Macchiato as a "visually striking, layered drink" with "red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting." Dunkin' offered the Pink Velvet Macchiato coffee hot or iced
The Pink Velvet Macchiato first appeared on Dunkin's menu in January 2020 as a winter seasonal drink. After it was gone, fans didn't see it for a couple of years until Dunkin' brought it back for the 2024 January winter line-up. However, the drink did not make a reappearance the following January. Truth be told, not everyone was happy with last year's version. Some took to Reddit to say they felt the drink tasted different than when it originally launched.