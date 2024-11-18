What Makes Red And Pink Velvet Cake Different?

While the red color doesn't exactly add flavor to the cocoa-infused red velvet cake, the vibrant hue somehow makes the eating experience more pleasurable. If you enjoy eating with your eyes, red velvet has a lesser-known, more delicate cousin: Pink velvet cake. Both typically get their color from a red or pink food coloring, or a more natural dye like beet juice or strawberry, but the pretty pink cake gets less of the coloring than the deep red version.

Besides the different shades, there is one key ingredient that differentiates red velvet from pink, which is cocoa powder. Red velvet typically doesn't have a deep chocolatey or rich fudge flavor, but it is always lightly flavored with cocoa. Pink velvet cake recipes do not contain cocoa, as this would darken the soft color. However, both color varieties do contain vanilla extract for flavoring. Both cakes also have a subtle tangy flavor from the addition of buttermilk.

Don't forget about the frosting — the perfect velvet cake, whether pink or red, requires a cream cheese frosting. The dense, tangy icing brings flavor to the lightly flavored velvet cakes. Vanilla buttercream frosting, which is rich, buttery, and quite sweet, also works here; to tone down the sweetness, try ermine frosting which has less sugar, but is still rich and creamy, and was the original frosting for red velvet cake.