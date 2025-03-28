How Fake Whiskey Took Over The Market After The Civil War

These days, whiskey in the United States is regulated pretty strictly. For what you could argue is the United States' flagship spirit, bourbon must abide by rigid rules, including controlling what bourbon is made of to begin with. Further still, some bourbons are bottled-in-bond, meaning they follow an even stricter regimen of regulations. All of this is done to ensure a quality of standard in the bourbon business, and, in the case of bottled-in-bond spirits, is the U.S. government's own assurance that you're truly getting what you're paying for. But whiskey production in America was not always so neatly organized. In fact, you only need to look back to the Civil War era to find bourbons that hardly (if at all) fit the bill of the spirit.

While true bourbon certainly existed in a recognizable way in the years following the Civil War, it only made up a fraction of what was on the "whiskey" market. Supposedly, only a minuscule 10% of spirits under the label of whiskey at the time were authentic bourbons, with much of the remaining 90% being a hodgepodge of neutral grain spirits that would leave their respective distilleries to be flavored, colored, and likely watered down by various "rectifiers," before finally making it to any number of saloons or similar establishments via a wholesaler. So while whiskey distillers today like to evoke that romantic bygone time of untamed whiskey production, whiskeys of the time were a far cry from the spirits we have now.