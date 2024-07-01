What Rotgut Means For Whiskey And Why It Should Send You Running

There's an old cowboy drinking song that includes the stanza, "Whoop-ee! Drink that rot gut, drink that red nose / Whenever you get to town/ Drink it straight and swig it mighty/ Till the world goes round and round!" Imbibing in rotgut whiskey would indeed leave the world going round and round, if you were lucky. Or it could leave you dead. But what exactly is rotgut whiskey?

The term rotgut — meaning cheap, inferior, or adulterated alcohol – originally referred to beer. By the early 1800s, rotgut was in use in the U.S. when referring to bad whiskey. While the term often gets tossed around when discussing bottom shelf alcohol, a true rotgut whiskey wasn't actually whiskey. Instead, it was a mixture of a base alcohol and everything from chewing tobacco to cayenne pepper to give it the proper appearance and bite. In some cases, bootleggers used methanol as the base, which left many drinkers blind, brain damaged, and in some cases, dead, Gastrointestinal bleeding and liver and pancreas damage are just some of the issues resulting from methanol poisoning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

