The Best Kind Of Butter For Sautéing Veggies

Sautéing vegetables in butter, whether in a stir fry, or simply a batch of spring peas, adds a depth of flavor to dishes that vegetable oil just doesn't provide. The rich, umami flavor of quality butter provides a sort of silky coating to each al dente bite, like corn on the cob in a pan. There's an even better version of butter for pan frying: clarified butter or ghee (browned butter). Cooked down to concentrated butterfat, clarified butter is almost the Platonic essence of butter. Ghee — a browned version of clarified butter with the toasted milk solids filtered out — is popular in Indian cuisine and adds a nutty unctuousness that clarified butter can lack. You can make your own ghee at home or buy a jar, and have it at the ready for all sorts of veggie dishes.

It's important to note that, while many people use the two terms interchangeably, there is a difference between clarified butter and ghee. As Alton Brown explains it on his site, clarified butter is butter slowly cooked down to remove the water. Ghee is that same butter cooked longer until it's a deep gold to light brown hue with a nutty, intense flavor (even with the browned milk solids filtered out). Each offers a higher smoke point in the frying pan, which is a huge advantage over regular butter that burns easily. And both enhance the flavor of your veggies in different ways. Some people also say ghee is easier to digest than regular butter, though the science may not bear that out.