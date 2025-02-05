The Worst Mistakes You're Making With Stir-Fry Ingredients

Stir-fry, a.k.a. the fancy name for "taking all the random leftover ingredients in your fridge and throwing them in a pan with oil." And yet, somehow, a beautiful dish always takes shape. Snap peas, tofu, chicken, shredded carrots, bok choy, broccoli, bell peppers, and green onions are all likely items to be tossed in, but really anything goes so long as you follow the veggie-protein-sauce blueprint. Whether you're a broke college student, a parent looking for an easy meal, or someone just trying to reduce food waste, the stir-fry might be calling to you — but before you answer the call, take heed of a few crucial tips to get it right.

A stir-fry is made by tossing all your ingredients together in a pan on high heat, but the main challenge of any one-pot dish is making sure each piece cooks to perfection. Shredded carrots will cook faster than, say, cubes of chicken, so adding them to the pan at the same time just isn't going to cut it. And speaking of cutting it — just like when you're making a sheet pan dinner, it's essential to cut your stir-fry ingredients into uniform sizes. Even among the same ingredients, having one huge chunk of stemmed broccoli and others chopped will lead to a result you can likely predict: Some burnt broccoli, some undercooked broccoli, and maybe one or two pieces of Goldilocks broccoli — just right. Focus on uniformity among your veggies, and they can all be Goldilocks pieces, perfectly cooked.