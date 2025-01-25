The Crucial Step You Can't Skip With Vegetables When Making Soup

When the days grow shorter and the leaves turn crisp, veggie lovers put away the salad tongs and pull out the soup pot. Instead of getting nourishment from refreshing, flavor-packed spoon salads, it's time to dive tastebuds into endless bowls of velvety roasted butternut squash soup and hearty bean ones. Homemade versions of these recipes are especially enticing, as they provide the opportunity to linger in the kitchen's warmth as you add aromatic herbs to roasted proteins and savory broth.

However, there's one flavor-building technique many of us have been skipping — showing your soup veggies some love with a good saute. Sure, this takes a little extra time, but rushing the process is one of many common mistakes when cooking homemade soup. Sauteing your mirepoix (a classic soup base of celery, carrots, and onions), garlic, and even mushrooms not only caramelizes them, but helps release more flavor. Comparatively, boiling your veggies merely softens them, releasing the barest traces of flavor.

The reason for this flavor disparity between cooking methods is something called the Maillard reaction. This complex chemical reaction is what happens when food becomes crisp and brown — it's essentially the reason we love dark, savory barbecued burnt ends and even toasted bread. Sauteing aromatics in a little oil gives them this crispness, allowing you to pack all of that flavor into your soup. Sweating onions (and even spicy peppers) also develops their sugars, mellowing their inherent astringency and bringing out their peppery undertones for a deliciously complex outcome.