The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives You The Best Spaghetti Sauce

Because oyster sauce is so packed with flavor, you don't need much to make a major difference, so it's best to experiment to find your perfect ratio. For a butter or oil-based sauce, some recipes may call for as little as 1/4 the amount of oyster sauce to your preferred fat, up to as much as equal parts. If you're going with a tomato base, you may only need to use a few drops, which you can add to taste. Oyster sauce also pairs well with ingredients commonly already in many spaghetti sauces, from aromatics like garlic and onion to olive oil and herbs like basil or oregano, and even spicy elements like red pepper flakes. It also complements fellow umami-packed accompaniments, like grated parmesan cheese.

If you don't have oyster sauce on hand, there are a few options that can help you replicate this experience. Although there is a difference between fish sauce and oyster sauce, this stuff is the closest substitute in terms of taste and texture. That said, you can also reach for soy sauce (which has the added bonus of satisfying vegetarian and vegan needs, too), Hoisin or teriyaki, even Worcestershire (which is an anchovy-based sauce), with a little soy and sugar mixed into mimic that oyster sauce flavor and consistency.

So, while oyster sauce is already a secret ingredient in your shrimp and eggplant stir-fry recipe, don't sleep on it when you're whipping up your next batch of spaghetti sauce. You may just discover your perfect pasta formula.