9 Tips For Using An Oven Thermometer The Right Way

If you're interested in cooking your food to a specific temperature, a trick most often associated with making the perfect steak, chances are you've researched or even purchased an oven thermometer. They come in digital as well as analog varieties that show temperature in Fahrenheit, Celsius, or both. They can also have range displays to help you remember which temperatures are safe for various types of food, including fish, poultry, and red meat. Some clip directly onto the oven's surface, while others are used with a particular dish or food with a probe that inserts into the food — but once you have this helpful kitchen gadget, how exactly do you use it?

Sometimes called a probe thermometer, this small tool is perfect to monitor how your food is doing in the oven without interfering with the actual cooking process. Some do this by keeping track of the air temperature, while others go directly into your dish to measure the internal temperature of the food. These thermometers help prevent overcooking, which can taste bad, or undercooking, which poses a food safety issue.

Scott Groth, a chef and pro food blogger at I'd Rather Be A Chef, shared his tips for making the most of this tool. "The oven thermometer is great to use because it monitors the temperature in real time," he said. "Knowing the exact temperature allows for more precise cooking, resulting in perfectly done dishes rather than overcooked disasters."