How To Cook Recipes With Different Temperatures In The Same Oven

You can cook multiple things at once, but there is still such a thing as an order of operations in this scenario. The cooking times on your recipes will likely vary. Planning your dinner with these factors in mind gives you the biggest chance for success if you're cooking different dishes together.

The food that requires the most time in the oven needs to be put into the oven first. As an example, if you want to properly cook a pot roast, you'll need at least three hours of cooking time before it's done. Therefore, it should go into the oven before any potatoes, as well as most casseroles or dry roasted vegetables you make. So set the oven to the desired temperature and then fill it first with the roast, then with the spuds an hour or two later, followed by the veggies or casserole. Adhering to a plan like this allows you to pull everything from the oven at roughly the same time for dinner. You shouldn't need to adjust the temperature of the oven, just the times you put your dishes in to cook.

Finally, there's one caveat here. If you have dinner rolls to bake and the temperature is otherwise compatible with everything else, they can go into the oven with the rest of the food. Just make sure that you put the bread and other baked goods into the oven when it's their "turn" to ensure they get baked thoroughly.