The Timer Trick That Gives You Perfectly Baked Goods Every Time

Bake times are subject to a range of factors that can throw them off significantly. One common issue is that an oven's actual temperature can vary from what it displays, meaning your 350-degree Fahrenheit oven may not be 350 degrees. You can buy an analog oven thermometer like the OXO Good Grips Oven Thermometer inexpensively on Amazon to keep an eye on your oven's real temperature at all times. Ambient temperature and humidity can also change the physical structures of doughs and batters, especially for eggy or butter-based treats like cookies and pastries. That means the same recipe will perform differently from one season to the next. Altitude also matters, so anyone located in a place more than 3,000 feet above sea level must make adjustments or find a recipe designed for it.

Among the essential baking tools everyone should own is appropriate bakeware for every task. Pans absorb and conduct heat differently based on their material and color, often impacting bake times. Additionally, risky baking shortcuts are rarely worth your time. For example, using cold ingredients or skipping the parchment can throw off the process. For the best results, get familiar with visual cues — like golden edges for cookies or a springy top for cakes — and start checking five minutes early. Just make sure you use your oven light to balance checking with not opening the door too often, as that can affect timing even more.