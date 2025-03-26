You Shouldn't Bother Buying Wings From This Popular Pizza Chain. Here's Why
Papa John's is a household name thanks to its fluffy, warm pizzas. Famous for its delivery and catering capabilities, this restaurant has become the go-to fast food pizza stop for many people. That doesn't mean it's immune from struggling. Apparently, not only is Papa John's struggling with business, but its wings really aren't much to look at either. In our ranking of fast food chicken wings, this pizzeria came in last place.
Our reviewer noted that there was a distinction between wings that came from a pizzeria and those that did not. The ranking was decided by trying plain, bone-in chicken wings from nine fast food restaurants, and we found that Papa John's wasn't tough competition. The unsauced wings did pack flavor, but they had a chewy texture and tasted as though they'd been reheated before serving. They weren't downright awful, but there are better wings to fly with regarding flavor, size, and price.
Not the best deal for chicken wings
Price is never the sole factor in our ranking process, but when fast food prices are on the rise, it's important to take it into account. Papa John's offers wings in counts of six, eight, 16, and 24. These wings were smaller than the servings of some of the other restaurants on the list, and an eight-piece basket costs around $10-$12. Our first place, Wingstop, sells a 10-piece basket for around $12.59 with bigger, tastier wings — way more value for a small difference.
To give Papa John's some credit, this chain does have decent coupons, so you might be able to score some pretty cheap chicken. Grabbing a large four-pound bag from the grocery store would be worth more time and money. You can heat frozen wings in the air fryer with your own custom glazes and seasonings for under $13 as well. Save Papa John's for the pizza party, and look elsewhere for the king of wings.