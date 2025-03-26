You Shouldn't Bother Buying Wings From This Popular Pizza Chain. Here's Why

Papa John's is a household name thanks to its fluffy, warm pizzas. Famous for its delivery and catering capabilities, this restaurant has become the go-to fast food pizza stop for many people. That doesn't mean it's immune from struggling. Apparently, not only is Papa John's struggling with business, but its wings really aren't much to look at either. In our ranking of fast food chicken wings, this pizzeria came in last place.

Our reviewer noted that there was a distinction between wings that came from a pizzeria and those that did not. The ranking was decided by trying plain, bone-in chicken wings from nine fast food restaurants, and we found that Papa John's wasn't tough competition. The unsauced wings did pack flavor, but they had a chewy texture and tasted as though they'd been reheated before serving. They weren't downright awful, but there are better wings to fly with regarding flavor, size, and price.