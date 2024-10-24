What's The Best Cut Of Meat For Lamb Burgers?

Lamb — not to be confused with mutton — is a very unique meat. Known for its wild, gamey flavor, lamb can be an acquired taste, but once you learn to appreciate the different earthy notes, it'll be hard to go back to beef. One way to introduce more lamb into your diet is to cook it in a familiar form, such as a lamb burger. The key to a great lamb burger lies in balancing juiciness and flavor, so choosing a cut with the right ratio of fat to lean meat is essential. For the best results, go for a shoulder cut.

The shoulder cut comes from the front part of the lamb and offers an ideal blend of fat and lean muscle, which ensures that the burger stays moist during cooking without losing any of that iconic grassiness. The fat content in the shoulder cut is crucial because it renders during the cooking process, keeping the patty from drying out. The right cut can also impact how well the burger holds together; too lean, and the burger may fall apart, while too much fat can lead to most of the meat melting away. A shoulder cut is the perfect balance.