What's The Best Cut Of Meat For Lamb Burgers?
Lamb — not to be confused with mutton — is a very unique meat. Known for its wild, gamey flavor, lamb can be an acquired taste, but once you learn to appreciate the different earthy notes, it'll be hard to go back to beef. One way to introduce more lamb into your diet is to cook it in a familiar form, such as a lamb burger. The key to a great lamb burger lies in balancing juiciness and flavor, so choosing a cut with the right ratio of fat to lean meat is essential. For the best results, go for a shoulder cut.
The shoulder cut comes from the front part of the lamb and offers an ideal blend of fat and lean muscle, which ensures that the burger stays moist during cooking without losing any of that iconic grassiness. The fat content in the shoulder cut is crucial because it renders during the cooking process, keeping the patty from drying out. The right cut can also impact how well the burger holds together; too lean, and the burger may fall apart, while too much fat can lead to most of the meat melting away. A shoulder cut is the perfect balance.
Shoulder provides the best flavor for your buck
One good thing about a shoulder cut is that it's cheaper than other parts of the lamb, usually around $8. Depending on where you live, you'll probably have to seek out your local butcher to get your hands on some lamb. Ask your butcher to coarsely grind the meat, since this will give your patties more texture, which will turn into pockets of crispness as the burgers cook. This also prevents the patty from becoming too compact, which can lead to an unpleasant, dense texture.
Seasoning is another crucial aspect when working with lamb. The animal's rich flavor pairs exceptionally well with Mediterranean herbs and spices, which complement its natural gamey taste without overpowering it. When preparing the patties, mix the ground shoulder with finely chopped garlic, a sprinkle of rosemary, and a dash of black pepper. Adding a small amount of olive oil can also enhance the flavor and keep the patties moist during cooking. Cooking lamb shoulder patties over medium-high heat four about four minutes per side should get you the perfect blend of crisp, charred outside and juicy inside. While you're at it, adding a bit of butter to the mix is another great hack for juicer burgers.
Other suitable cuts
For a leaner lamb burger, leg meat is a good alternative. It usually contains less fat compared to the shoulder, resulting in a lighter burger (it also lends itself to a fantastic lamb leg roast). The leg cut is known for its firmer texture and slightly mild flavor, which can work well when paired with the right seasonings; use flavors like mint, coriander, and cumin to enhance the clean taste of the leg meat. To keep the patty juicy, you can blend leg meat with a small amount of added fat, such as ground lamb shoulder or beef tallow. This helps maintain moisture without overwhelming the flavor. Leg meat also provides a tender bite, which can be particularly appealing if you like a burger with an easy texture.
If you're not super into the lamb flavor, you can try cooking with a sirloin cut of the animal. Like beef sirloin, this cut has very little fat, so if you want to use if for burgers you may need to blend it with other cuts. Sirloin has a less intense gamey taste, so it can be a better choice for those who prefer other types of red meat. Your butcher may also have some packages of pre-ground lamb available. This is a perfectly suitable choice for lamb burgers, so long as you check to see what part of the animal it's cut from first.