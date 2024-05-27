How You Can Adjust Pasta Sauce For Pizza And Vice Versa

Tomato-based sauce is a staple in so many Italian and Italian-American dishes. Whether it's a spicy arrabbiata on penne, a smooth San Marzano blend spread on pizza dough, or a cup of marinara dipping sauce for mozzarella sticks. But not all "red sauce" is created equal; pizza sauce and tomato sauce for pasta actually have distinct characteristics that make them less interchangeable than you might have thought. But if you're stuck with one and need the other, there are ways you can adjust each accordingly.

Pizza sauce and basic red sauce for pasta are both made with tomatoes, but pizza sauce is often thicker; it needs to hold up against the dough in a hot oven, and too much water would cause the pizza dough to be soggy. Pizza sauce is also perfectly smooth in most cases. Pasta sauce, on the other hand, has a higher water content and might have tomato chunks that haven't been blended. Plus, each one is seasoned a little differently.