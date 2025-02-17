Yes, There's A Correct Way To Sauce A Pizza

When it comes to pizza sauce, most home cooks probably think more about what goes in it rather than how you put it on the dough. (Hot tip: Add a little miso for a unique twist.) But it turns out that saucing your dough isn't just a matter of slathering it round — there are right and wrong methods to it.

The big one is using an appropriate amount of sauce — don't just dump sauce on there as it'll result in sticky, damp dough. As a rule of thumb, you should be able to see the dough through the sauce (if you really like a saucy pizza, consider dipping it in more once the pizza is cooked.) The exact amount varies depending on the size of the pizza and who you ask, but a rough volume might be around 4 ounces (½ cup) for a 12-inch pizza.

Then there's the question of how to apply the sauce. You should spoon the sauce in the center of your dough and in a spiral motion moving outwards, spreading it out with the underside of the spoon. Be careful not to press too firmly down on the dough so it spreads evenly. If you end up with too much in one spot, just do that spiral motion again to spread it out.