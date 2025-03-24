Trader Joe's Vs Walmart: Who Has Better Prices?

Looking for the best bargains at the grocery store can require stops at multiple places to find the top deals. But if you don't want to spend all day trekking all over town, you might be curious which supermarket has the best prices. We went to Trader Joe's and Walmart to compare costs side by side. Looking at common staples in the fridge and pantry, we compiled a list to see which was the overall winner for budget-friendly shopping.

Both Trader Joe's and Walmart have high-quality store brands, which can be a good way to save money over the name brands. Walmart also carries plenty of other options and tends to have a bigger selection. Trader Joe's leans heavily into fun, seasonal items and has an ever-changing lineup of specialty items alongside all-time favorites. If you haven't tried the everything-but-the-bagel seasoning, it's a must, whether it's your first time at Trader Joe's or you're already a dedicated fan. But for this comparison, we kept things simple and looked at prices of things that we buy most often.

To compare prices, we kept things to the store brand at both Trader Joe's and Walmart whenever possible. Many of the everyday items that we stocked up on, such as milk and bread, were the most affordable under the store brand label. A few, such as eggs, can be more expensive based on location and availability.