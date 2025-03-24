Trader Joe's Vs Walmart: Who Has Better Prices?
Looking for the best bargains at the grocery store can require stops at multiple places to find the top deals. But if you don't want to spend all day trekking all over town, you might be curious which supermarket has the best prices. We went to Trader Joe's and Walmart to compare costs side by side. Looking at common staples in the fridge and pantry, we compiled a list to see which was the overall winner for budget-friendly shopping.
Both Trader Joe's and Walmart have high-quality store brands, which can be a good way to save money over the name brands. Walmart also carries plenty of other options and tends to have a bigger selection. Trader Joe's leans heavily into fun, seasonal items and has an ever-changing lineup of specialty items alongside all-time favorites. If you haven't tried the everything-but-the-bagel seasoning, it's a must, whether it's your first time at Trader Joe's or you're already a dedicated fan. But for this comparison, we kept things simple and looked at prices of things that we buy most often.
To compare prices, we kept things to the store brand at both Trader Joe's and Walmart whenever possible. Many of the everyday items that we stocked up on, such as milk and bread, were the most affordable under the store brand label. A few, such as eggs, can be more expensive based on location and availability.
Chicken
One of the things that we stock up on at the grocery store is chicken, since this lean meat is used in many dishes (and a good way to get protein on a budget). Both Trader Joe's and Walmart have multiple sizes and economical prices.
Trader Joe's chicken ranges from $2 to $7 per pound, depending on the style, if it's organic or conventional, and any special factors like the chickens being fed a specific diet. Trader Joe's poultry is sold under the store label, but that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of options to consider.
At Walmart, you have to stop by a Supercenter to get items like chicken. Not all stores stock an extensive grocery selection, especially when it comes to things like meat. Walmart has a 3-pound bag of chicken breasts for around $9.50. This comes out to just over $3 per pound. Buying in bulk means getting an 8-pound bag of the same chicken for around $21.50, which brings the cost down to around $2.50 per pound.
Trader Joe's offers the cheapest prices on chicken, but you can still shop at Walmart for larger options to cut down on your required shopping trips, which can translate to savings at the gas pump.
Eggs
The price of eggs might be a hot topic, but we comparison shopped to see whether Trader Joe's or Walmart was the better option for our budget. Prices fluctuate based on availability, and shortages across the country and world can mean higher prices than you may expect at all grocery stores.
Trader Joe's has a dozen eggs for between $3.50 and $5, with the organic and free-range varieties costing more than the conventional eggs. At Walmart, a dozen large eggs was around $5, with the extra-large eggs costing about 50 cents more. So Trader Joe's is the spot to go if you want to get great prices on eggs.
Of course, egg prices also depend on how many and what kind you buy. Ina Garten recommends sticking with extra-large eggs as the one type of egg to use in baking, but you can find eggs in large, organic, free-range, and plenty of other specialty styles. Walmart has larger 18-count packages available, which can help with cost savings and streamline your shopping, but this requires you to spend more up front. Even though Walmart is the winner when it comes to bulk shopping, Trader Joe's still has better prices on eggs.
Milk
Trader Joe's has various types of milk in gallon and half-gallon sizes. You can get a gallon of store-brand cow's milk for around $4. Almond, soy, and oat milk are a bit more expensive and only available in smaller cartons. The organic, grass-fed milk from Trader Joe's comes in half gallons for around $6, making it one of the priciest options. But if buying high-quality milk is your top priority, this is a good option.
At Walmart, there are similar milks available for around $2.50 per gallon. You can go with whole, reduced fat, or skim milk. Walmart also has alternative milks, including oat milk, soy milk, and plenty of almond milk in flavors like vanilla in addition to regular. Walmart also carries organic, grass-fed milk for just under $9 for a gallon. This is cheaper than the Trader Joe's option by volume, but requires that you buy a bigger portion.
For the best prices on milk, stick with Walmart. The Great Value brand is the most economical choice, but you can also find good deals on specialty milks as well.
Bread
Walmart has a much larger bread aisle than Trader Joe's, which includes more options for budget-conscious shoppers. Trader Joe's has more specialty breads, however, so if you want a specific type or style that has extra flavors and seasonings, you might be better off at Trader Joe's for the variety.
For the most accurate comparison, we looked specifically at sandwich bread. Trader Joe's sandwich bread costs around $2.50 per loaf and comes in wheat and white bread. You can get bagels for between $3 and $3.50 per half dozen, depending on the flavor. Where Trader Joe's shines, however, is the artisan bread selection. There are plenty of options, and they are very budget-conscious.
At Walmart, you can get a similar loaf of wheat or white sandwich bread for just under $1.50 when you shop the store brand, Great Value. Walmart also has a lot of other brands that are a bit more expensive. Name brand sandwich bread costs more than $3.50, and some artisan breads can be as much as $10 per loaf.
For basic bread needs on a budget, go to Walmart. But for specialty breads, Trader Joe's has the best prices.
Orange juice
Stock up on OJ at Walmart for the cheapest prices, but go with Trader Joe's for the higher quality. Trader Joe's orange juice is a better deal compared to a similar option from Walmart.
At Trader Joe's, orange juice costs between $4 and $7 for a 52-ounce carton. As expected, fresh-squeezed and organic versions are on the higher end, while standard orange juice from concentrate is the cheapest. Most of the orange juice options at Trader Joe's isn't made from concentrate, though, so you can expect top quality from any of the brand's juices.
Walmart OJ is just under $5.50 for 64 ounces. You can find top brands like Simply and Florida's Natural, but the Great Value version is the most economical at Walmart and still tastes great. It comes in versions with pulp, without pulp, and enriched with calcium. For a larger option, you can go with 89 ounces for just under $7.50, which is the cheapest way to get your morning OJ.
Overall, the Trader Joe's orange juice from concentrate is the cheapest per ounce, even when you account for its slightly smaller size.
Chips
Trader Joe's carries their own line of chips in many flavors. They're economical compared to the name brands carried at Walmart, although it's still hard to beat the massive bags sold under the Great Value name.
Chips at Trader Joe's are between $2 and $4 per bag. You can find everything from truffle-flavored chips to lime and chili chips, all under the Trader Joe's store label. For some of the best chips at Trader Joe's, venture out beyond the standard varieties, but don't worry about sticking with the classic salted potato chip. It's one of the larger bags and still comes in at less than $4.
Walmart Great Value chips, which come in ruffles, salted, and flavored, cost just under $3 for a large 13-ounce bag. But they're limited to potato and tortilla chips, with a few corn chips thrown in for a little variety. For Taki-style rolled chips or other options with more unusual flavors, you'll have to go with a pricier name brand.
Like with many other categories, Walmart has the best prices on classics, but go with Trader Joe's for deals on more unusual flavor combinations.
Cookies
Overall, Trader Joe's prices were better for cookies and sweets (and the store offers a wide selection of interesting flavor combinations), but the store brand from Walmart was the best deal out there.
Trader Joe's has popular versions of Joe-Joe's, which are similar to Oreos, sold in boxes for around $3.00. The boxes are on the smaller side, but they get rave reviews for taste and quality. The store releases seasonal flavors that dedicated Trader Joe's shoppers look forward to each year. A typical carton of Oreos at Walmart costs around $3.75, so go to Trader Joe's if you love that style. Tubs of cookies at Trader Joe's, such as schoolhouse shortbread and dunkable iced cookies, are between $4 and $5.50.
Walmart has a much wider selection of cookies from various brands. The Great Value cookies are dupes for everything from Chips Ahoy to Keebler and cost between $2 and $4 for a large carton. The Great Value version of Oreos is around $3.25, which can't beat Trader Joe's for price.
Frozen meals
Trader Joe's is known for their tasty frozen food selections, many of which have international flavors that you won't find at other grocery store chains. But Walmart has a lot more budget-friendly options, especially when it comes to larger, multiple-serving meals.
A Trader Joe's family-size meal can cost anywhere from $5.50 to $12, depending on the ingredients. Those with meat tend to cost more than vegetarian options. Trader Joe's also has individual frozen meals, such as chicken bowls and seafood. They are around $4.50 for a single-serving dish most of the time, with international-inspired flavors like teriyaki chicken and chicken shawarma bowls. You can find a few as low as $3.50, so grab styles like spicy farfalle pasta with Italian chicken sausage if you want a budget-friendly dinner for one that also tastes delicious.
There are a lot of classic frozen dinners at Walmart, and the store brand is the way to get the best prices. The store has family-size portions of cheese ravioli in the Great Value lineup for less than $4.50. Meat-based dishes, such as chicken fajitas, tend to be around $6.50 or more. Individual portions are around $3, making them one of the most economical choices between the two stores if you want something small for a single meal.
Produce
You can pick up top-quality produce at Trader Joe's, which is why the produce section is one of the busiest in the small store. Navigating through the aisles as you peruse the apple selection can be hazardous, but it's because there are so many great prices.
The Trader Joe's bananas are one of the best deals in the store and are famously sold for just 23 cents. Other staples, such as apples, cost around $1.25 each, although some varieties can be more. You can also get bags of produce, such as lemons, for around $1.50 per pound. Trader Joe's tends to carry more unusual produce options than Walmart, which can help cut down on the costs of traveling to multiple grocery stores to get specialty items.
Walmart produce is only sold at Supercenters, which may require a longer trip. But they have similar but slightly higher prices to Trader Joe's when it comes to standard, conventionally grown apples, oranges, and bananas. Individual bananas are sold for 26 cents each, and apples range from $1 to $2 each, depending on the type. You'll need to go to a Supercenter, which might require a further trip, and the prices and quality aren't generally as good as those at Trader Joe's.
Deli meat
We like to stock up on deli meat like ham and turkey for easy, weekday lunches. But prepared deli meat can be pricey, especially if you want high-quality meat without a lot of salt and additives.
Trader Joe's deli meat is of very high quality, although it is a bit more expensive. You can get a 7- or 8-ounce package for just over $3.50. Some brands are as much as $6, which tends to be the case for organic meat. Trader Joe's carries store brand deli items as well as name brands, although you can't get meat sliced in the store. The packages at Trader Joe's also tend to be smaller, and not much is available in bulk. Trader Joe's is known for its variety of charcuterie-style sliced meats, which you can use on sandwiches or as a tasty snack.
Walmart carries more deli meat and has more budget-friendly options on the shelves. The Great Value deli ham and turkey is just under $3.50 for a 9-ounce package. Larger 16-ounce tubs are around $6, whether you go with ham, turkey, or sliced chicken breast. Walmart also carries many name brands, such as Hillshire Farms, Land O'Frost, and Hormel. These can be more expensive, but they come in a greater variety. At Walmart Supercenters, you can pick up deli meat sliced to order.
Cheese
Like the deli meat, the cheese selection at Trader Joe's is much better than what's offered at Walmart. Many of the unique Trader Joe's cheeses make excellent additions to a sandwich. But Walmart wins out on prices with more budget-friendly packages.
Trader Joe's carries cheese from all over the world, including manchego, Italian truffle cheese, and multiple types of brie. Even though we were wowed by the vast selection, to compare, we looked at a block of sharp cheddar. At Trader Joe's, it costs around $4.50 for an 8-ounce package. You can find cheese for much more, so be sure to shop around before getting your heart set on a particular variety. You can't get smaller pieces than what's already in the case, however, since Trader Joe's does not portion out any of the cheese at the store.
Walmart has a similar 8-ounce block of sharp cheddar sold under the Great Value label for around $2.25, making it a much better choice when it comes to budget. The store brand is the most economical, but you can find a few specialty selections in the cheese case as well. There aren't as many as you'd see at Trader Joe's, but there are enough to put together a decent charcuterie board on a budget.
Coffee
Trader Joe's is a good spot to stock up on your morning joe because there are plenty of options made with high-quality and sustainable beans. But Walmart stocks coffee from your favorite chains like Dunkin and Starbucks so that you can replicate it at home. When it comes to price, they are pretty evenly matched.
At Trader Joe's, coffee costs between $5.50 and $9 for a 14-ounce bag of ground beans. You can also get cups to put in a single-serve coffee maker, but these tend to be more expensive. A box of 12 cups costs around $5.50.
Walmart's Great Value coffee is similar to Trader Joe's in cost, running around $5.25 for a 12-ounce bag of ground beans. You can also find name brands, but these can cost as much as $14 for a similar bag. Pods cost around $4.50 for a box of 12, which puts them ahead of the Trader Joe's version.
Final verdict
For a few items, mainly chicken, eggs, most produce, and specialty items like gourmet cheeses, Trader Joe's comes out on top. Moreover, Trader Joe's tends to have the best prices on artisanal breads, unusual produce, and other specialty items. But when you shop Walmart's Great Value brand, you'll find that it often lives up to its name and offers the biggest bang for your buck.
The key to making the most of Walmart's low prices is to stick with the store brand. Name brands can be more expensive when you compare them to similar options at Trader Joe's, which rarely sells name brand products. If you're looking for something gourmet, you're more likely to find it at Trader Joe's, which can cut down on multiple shopping trips (and potential impulse buys) at numerous grocery stores.
Ultimately, Trader Joe's and Walmart both offer great prices on everyday items that end up on a lot of our shopping lists. But when it comes to your budget, Walmart tends to be the winner over the smaller Trader Joe's lineup.