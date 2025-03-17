Brie Cheese Chips Are The Perfect Dippers For Your Next Charcuterie Board
If you love snack platters, then you probably have a special place in your heart for sweet and savory specialties like hazelnut and fig baked Brie. However, when it comes to your next well-curated charcuterie board, you might want to consider serving this soft and creamy cheese in a whole new way. To avoid filling your latest snack platter with boring charcuterie ingredients like crumbly crackers and cold Brie with honey, go one step further and use this special cheese to make crispy chips.
The good news is transforming Brie into crisp, dip-worthy snacks couldn't be easier. However, you'll need to make sure to use the right size of Brie for the job. This preparation method works best with small, snack-size rounds or distinct wedges as opposed to one large wheel of cheese. The rind-to-cheese ratio on these smaller portions serves as a better barrier for keeping the creamy cheese from spreading too much during the heating process.
To make your own batch of cheese bites, cut Brie into somewhat thin, equally sized slices and space them out on a parchment paper-lined microwave-safe plate. Then, all you need to do is microwave the slices for up to three and a half minutes until they're golden in color and slightly crisp. Sure enough, the high power of your microwave causes the cheese to bubble, giving each piece a waffle-like appearance and texture. You're left with deliciously crunchy cheese chips, perfect for dipping in a select variety of condiments.
How to enjoy crispy Brie bites
When it comes to serving crispy Brie chips, there are plenty of options. For starters, pair them with a warm, jam-based sauce. Fall back on that go-to combination of figs and Brie and heat fig jam, orange juice, and a bit of white wine vinegar on your stove. Add in some dried fruit for texture, such as golden raisins or cranberries, and include fresh spices like thyme or rosemary. In no time, you'll have a thick and delicious sauce perfect for dipping and spreading. You can also prepare this sauce with other flavors of jam, such as raspberry, blackberry, or peach.
On the other hand, if you'd rather pair Brie crisps with something cold and more substantial, make a fruit salsa. Finely dice a variety of your favorite fresh fruits, then mix them with a small amount of sugar and citrus juice. Fruit salsa is also a great way to add more color to your next charcuterie board. For more savory options, pair Brie chips with a mushroom pâté composed of button mushrooms, ground walnuts, and fresh parsley, or use the perfect amount of vinegar to make delicious caramelized onions.
Given all your options for condiments, if you want to create thicker crisps, instead of making Brie chips in your microwave, combine a select amount of Brie, butter, and flour in a food processor. Form the mixture into a log, refrigerate, and then slice. Bake these sturdier Brie snacks in your oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until they begin to brown.