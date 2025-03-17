Brie Cheese Chips Are The Perfect Dippers For Your Next Charcuterie Board

If you love snack platters, then you probably have a special place in your heart for sweet and savory specialties like hazelnut and fig baked Brie. However, when it comes to your next well-curated charcuterie board, you might want to consider serving this soft and creamy cheese in a whole new way. To avoid filling your latest snack platter with boring charcuterie ingredients like crumbly crackers and cold Brie with honey, go one step further and use this special cheese to make crispy chips.

The good news is transforming Brie into crisp, dip-worthy snacks couldn't be easier. However, you'll need to make sure to use the right size of Brie for the job. This preparation method works best with small, snack-size rounds or distinct wedges as opposed to one large wheel of cheese. The rind-to-cheese ratio on these smaller portions serves as a better barrier for keeping the creamy cheese from spreading too much during the heating process.

To make your own batch of cheese bites, cut Brie into somewhat thin, equally sized slices and space them out on a parchment paper-lined microwave-safe plate. Then, all you need to do is microwave the slices for up to three and a half minutes until they're golden in color and slightly crisp. Sure enough, the high power of your microwave causes the cheese to bubble, giving each piece a waffle-like appearance and texture. You're left with deliciously crunchy cheese chips, perfect for dipping in a select variety of condiments.