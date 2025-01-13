Ina Garten Only Uses One Type Of Egg When Baking

Egg naming would be a hilarious party conversation party starter. Ask people to list every type of egg, and a lot of people would start with egg preparations: Over easy, poached, and so on. Fewer would begin listing species: Chicken, duck, sturgeon destined to serve as caviar, whatever. But an even smaller segment would dive into sizes, because most folks just reach for a familiar carton at the grocery store and don't worry too much about the difference between medium and large. You know who does concern themselves with egg sizes though? Celebrity chef and cookbook and memoir author Ina Garten.

The Barefoot Contessa herself only uses extra-large eggs. Garten made this assertion without elaborating why in a nine word response on the "Ask Ina" section of her website. "I use extra-large eggs in all my recipes," she replied to a question about sour cream coffee cake. Her preference made headlines after she shared a little more detail in a Q&A with People magazine in 2024. Their size-to-price ratio makes them a better value, Garten explained at long last.