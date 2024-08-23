A Coffee Expert's Advice On Making Latte Art For Beginner Home Baristas

Making coffee or espresso drinks can be as simple or complicated as you'd like it to be. It's easy enough to load coffee grounds into a drip coffee maker, takes a bit more effort to grind your own beans and work a French press, and greater proficiency is required to start steaming milk for lattes or flat whites. Lattes also open new avenues to the trickiest knack of all: latte art. This unique form of expression is made by skillfully and deliberately pouring steamed milk onto the espresso to form patterns and designs. In time, you'll be showing off your artistic talent, however, if you're just starting out, your latte art is more likely to resemble a Rorschach test than a tulip.

Advertisement

How do you get started with latte art? We spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista who now runs Home Coffee Expert, and who's made quite a bit of latte art in his time. According to Woodburn-Simmonds, the simplest shape to start with is a classic one: "The heart is probably the easiest to do as it requires the least movement and changing of pouring speed. Slowly pouring in the centre of your cup and then performing a 'strike-through' motion at the end to form the heart."