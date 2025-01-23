Fix A Too-Thin Gumbo With This Simple Technique

Gumbo is one of those regional specialties that people are more than willing to travel to taste. The spicy, hearty stew, often loaded up with seafood, sausage, and spices, inspires many a pilgrimage to New Orleans, where visitors may also explore the exact difference between gumbo and jambalaya. That said, you can also recreate this dish right at home.

If you've never attempted to make your own gumbo, however, you may have questions about how to get that perfect signature consistency and prevent the dish from turning out disappointingly thin. Fortunately, Darren Chabert, who serves Louisiana seafood and andouille gumbo with shrimp, crab, and okra, along with steamed white rice as the chef de cuisine at Saint John Restaurant (@saintjohnnola on Instagram) in New Orleans, shared an exclusive tip with Chowhound that will put home cooks at ease when they set out to make their own gumbo.

"I make the roux separate and add it later in the cooking process," he says. There's sound science behind this expert tip though. Explaining the rationale behind his technique, Chabert adds, "I can maintain more control of how thick I make the gumbo."