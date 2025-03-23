Every Totino's Pizza Roll Flavor, Ranked

In an ad titled "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," Totino's Pizza Rolls met up with friends far, far away for a Super Bowl ad in 2025. But even without a 30-second commercial that was viewed by the 120 million or so people whose eyes were glued to the screen that night, most families are already widely familiar with the name Totino's. The household brand is known for its variety of frozen products, and while some may have made it onto Chowhound's list of frozen pizzas to keep out of your cart, everyone knows Totino's reigns supreme when it comes to its famous pizza rolls.

You've likely already heard of and even tried the company's more popular, easily accessible flavors like Cheese and Pepperoni, but real pizza roll lovers should know that Totino's creates a total of 12 different varieties, including newer, bolder options like Spicy Pepperoni and Orange Chicken. Upon a taste test and analysis of each sort, it's clear that there's no such thing as a fully bad pizza roll, as they're all built from a reliably solid foundation of a crispy, brown crust filled with melty cheese. However, certain fillings simply rise far above others while a few are okay to be left on the shelf in comparison.