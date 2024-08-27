Make Your Popcorn Taste Like Heaven With One Simple Swap

To try this finger-licking good crossover, start by making bacon as you normally would. Though the best and easiest way to cook bacon is by placing it into the oven, as it's a mess-free, hands-free alternative, it would probably be better to fry those strips in a pan this time. This method will leave you with a bigger pool of that yummy oil your popcorn is going to take a swim in. From there, simply toss your uncooked kernels into the pan with the grease and shake it up. And just like that, you have your bacon popcorn!

The bacon fat is already enough to make a change in how your popcorn tastes, but you can take it a step further with just a few more simple additives for a more filling, enhanced treat. Give your snack a delectable balance between sweet and salty by sprinkling brown sugar into the oil before putting your kernels in. When it's all finished cooking and you take the popcorn out, add some salt and even some crumbled bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese. Pretty much anything else goes, too, such as incorporating seasonings like onion and garlic powder. The crunchy, savory combination of everything provides you with an addicting end product. You won't want to do popcorn any other way.