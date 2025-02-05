Totino's Pizza Rolls Meet Up With Far Far Away Friends For Super Bowl 2025
With the arrival of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, come the fun ads, and for the first time, Totino's Pizza Rolls has thrown its Game Day-worthy snack hat into the ring. In a press release shared with Chowhound, the brand also claims that this is the first Super Bowl ad for frozen pizza in general. The new ad is a 30-second conclusion to a humorously irreverent alien contact story that began in October with "Chazmo Goes Home," and ends (as far as we know) with this new ad.
Titled "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," the ad wraps up an E.T.-like saga in which kids and their dads say goodbye (for real this time) to Chazmo, a kind, no-nonsense alien who survived on the dads' Totino's Pizza Rolls. The ads feature actors/comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson (of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave") as the slightly off-put suburban dads.
In the first ad which aired last fall, Chazmo is in the process of saying farewell to three children, gifting them with a legally distinct heartlight and clutching a bag of Totino's. Robinson and Richardson run up and ask where their gifts are. Chazmo deadpans that he didn't get to know the dads (and that his name isn't Chazmo ... his species doesn't consider names to be important). After some sniping between the dads, Chazmo turns to his ship to bid our planet farewell.
Chazmo is the deadpan alien king we need
The new ad wraps up the saga with an emotional intro. Chazmo, standing in the door of the lift to his spaceship, thanks the dads for sharing their Totino's Pizza Rolls, and all seems good and touching. The kids say goodbye, and Chazmo says he'll miss them. He's about to declare that Totino's are "the most snackable pizza in the universe," when the doors to the lift slam suddenly on his face. Chazmo goes still: Eyes bulging, tongue lolling, and the bag of Totino's still clutched in his extraterrestrial hand.
In a sardonic twist, it seems Chazmo is no more. When the kids scream, Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson console them, but without much sympathy. "That's just a part of life," says Robinson as Richardson munches on pizza rolls. "We didn't know him as well as you, so it's not as sad for us."
While Totino's Party Pizza scored dead last in our round-up of the worst to best store-bought frozen pizzas, there's no real reason to contradict the slogan that Chazmo didn't get to finish. Perhaps the rolls are the universe's most snackable pizza. However, it can't hurt to give pizza rolls a garlic-parm upgrade in the air fryer.
Is Chazmo really dead? We wouldn't put it past this creative team, but maybe there's another chapter to come.