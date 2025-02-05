Totino's Pizza Rolls Meet Up With Far Far Away Friends For Super Bowl 2025

With the arrival of Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, come the fun ads, and for the first time, Totino's Pizza Rolls has thrown its Game Day-worthy snack hat into the ring. In a press release shared with Chowhound, the brand also claims that this is the first Super Bowl ad for frozen pizza in general. The new ad is a 30-second conclusion to a humorously irreverent alien contact story that began in October with "Chazmo Goes Home," and ends (as far as we know) with this new ad.

Titled "Chazmo Finally Goes Home," the ad wraps up an E.T.-like saga in which kids and their dads say goodbye (for real this time) to Chazmo, a kind, no-nonsense alien who survived on the dads' Totino's Pizza Rolls. The ads feature actors/comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson (of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave") as the slightly off-put suburban dads.

In the first ad which aired last fall, Chazmo is in the process of saying farewell to three children, gifting them with a legally distinct heartlight and clutching a bag of Totino's. Robinson and Richardson run up and ask where their gifts are. Chazmo deadpans that he didn't get to know the dads (and that his name isn't Chazmo ... his species doesn't consider names to be important). After some sniping between the dads, Chazmo turns to his ship to bid our planet farewell.