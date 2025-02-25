Why You Should Think Twice About Heating Oatmeal In The Microwave

Oatmeal is typically eaten as a breakfast dish; it's easy to make, nutritious, and you can elevate even the blandest oatmeal with secret ingredients that can be anything from brown sugar to fresh fruit. Though it might be tempting to cook it as quickly as possible, don't make the oatmeal mistake of heating it in the microwave — it turns out there is a high risk it could explode.

Food explodes in the microwave because of a buildup of steam. As food heats, the water within it evaporates and turns into steam which accumulates underneath the surface of the food and needs a way to escape. If there is no way for it to dissipate, this steam continues to build until there is so much pressure that it eventually breaks past the surface and explodes through the interior of the food. And suddenly, you have a huge mess. There are a couple of easy ways to avoid this, though: heat the oatmeal on the stove, or adjust the power setting on the microwave.