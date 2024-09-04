How To Choose Your Coffee Beans Based On Their Altitude Level

Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds explains further what that sweet, slow ripening time means. Good things come to those who wait, as is certainly the case for the most flavorful, acidic coffee beans; high-altitude beans produce a rich, fruity, spicy cup.

But what altitude is best? According to Woodburn-Simmonds, "Ethiopian coffee is generally grown at very high altitudes, often over 6,000 feet above sea level, and has this immense perfume and delicate aromatics." The benefits to aromatics and flavors extend to all beans grown above 4,000 feet, which is considered high altitude. A good middle ground is a bean grown within the 2,500 to 4,000 foot range, which tends to yield a bean with more sweetness and a brighter flavor. Lower-grown beans will tend to be more one-note and subtle.

As coffee cherries grow, they develop and ripen from a bright green to a darker red hue. They are picked from the plant and separated from the surrounding skin and pulp. What's left is the bean, which gets dried, roasted, and sold to coffee lovers. Eagle-eyed coffee connoisseurs can tell at what altitude the bean was grown just from a quick visual inspection of green, unroasted coffee – the beans' shape, fissure line, and color will all indicate its growing conditions. In most cases though, you're likely buying pre-roasted beans, so just ask the barista or roaster to tell you the altitude of the bag you're considering.

