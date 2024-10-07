The Best Way To Reheat Pulled Pork (Without Drying Out The Sauce)

If you've got a platter of pulled pork, it's not uncommon for it all to disappear and worry about reheating leftovers can become a moot point. But there are plenty of reasons you might want to get some pulled pork fresh and warm again. If you're going to make pulled pork, it's worth making lots of it; more meat won't take much longer, and economy of scale can be a great benefit. And if you want to cook your pork the day before, you want to be able to serve it like it's hot and fresh. But we've all had that bite of sad, dry pulled pork that has been reheated, and it's just not the same.

There are plenty of tips out there to reheat pulled pork without ending up with that disappointing lack of juice for every bite. Microwaving with a damp paper towel is better than nothing, but it's not a good solution. Heating it in a skillet and leaning into the crispy crunch that results is decent, but it's not the same as moist pulled pork made fresh. But there is actually a perfect solution that will leave you and your guests unable to tell that the pulled pork was made a day or even longer ago, and the trick is down to both how you reheat it and how you store it. You're going to need some plastic and some water.