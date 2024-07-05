Sous Vide Your Mashed Potatoes To Keep Every Flavor Intact

Mashed potatoes, simple though they may seem, are one of the biggest hit-or-miss foods. When they're done right, they are the perfect comfort food — rich, creamy, and perfect for pairing with practically any meat main. But when they are done wrong, the consequences are egregious — we're talking gummy, soupy, and worst of all, flavorless mash. These problems arise from a few critical factors in the cooking process.

The traditional method of making mashed potatoes begins with dicing and boiling them until they are tender enough to mash. However, the boiling process poses a few issues. Some of the potatoes' flavor will seep out into the water. You might think you can make up for that by adding cream and butter, but boiled potatoes present a problem there too. The potatoes will absorb a good deal of water as they cook, making them less capable of absorbing added dairy when you mash them.

The best way to avoid these pitfalls is to keep your potatoes away from water and skip the boiling stage entirely. But how then should you cook the potatoes? The answer lies in sous vide, a technique wherein the potatoes are sealed in an airtight bag and placed in a temperature-controlled pot of water to cook gradually. This makes them soft and mashable without sacrificing flavor.

