For The Best Thick-Cut Bacon, Put Your Sous Vide To Work

There's a lot of debate over the best way to make bacon. Should it be cooked in a cast iron pan or in the oven? Should you add water? Can you microwave it? The answer depends on how much time you have, what kind of clean up you're willing to commit to, and how much bacon you're making. If you're only making a couple of pieces and you need them now, maybe the stovetop is better than the oven. But if you're making a whole batch and plan ahead, there's an option you may not have considered before: The sous vide.

It's time-consuming to sous vide bacon compared to frying it, but it's hands-off and wildly easy. Simply throw a sealed bag of bacon into a tub of water with the sous vide circulator set to 145 degrees Fahrenheit the night before and let it go until the morning. Drain the rendered fat, crisp the slices in a pan, and enjoy the best bacon ever.

The sexiest way to describe this method is that it is crispy, confit bacon. The bacon confits in its own rendered fat at low temperatures making it tender and succulent. Everyone has their individual bacon preferences; some like it soft, some like it crunchy, some like it indistinguishable from an artist's charcoal stick (if that's you, this method probably isn't recommended). After the bacon comes out of its sous vide bath, you can sear one or both sides depending on your bacon preferences.

