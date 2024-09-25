The Coffee Product Ina Garten Always Keeps On Hand

Ina Garten's wealth of culinary knowledge is part of what makes her so well loved. For years, she has been a trusted source of information for all kinds of cooking, from pantry essentials to amazing restaurants around the world. When it comes to baking, she has all kinds of neat tricks for creating perfect sweets.

One great hack that Garten has up her sleeve is a simple ingredient that often gets overlooked. She always keeps instant coffee granules handy in her kitchen. It adds richness to sweets, such as icing and glazes, especially those that include chocolate.

Some coffee snobs frown upon the use of instant coffee and will refuse to have it in their kitchen. For Garten, instant coffee plays an important role in bakes such as chocolate cake and deserves a spot in her kitchen always. Combined with her other baking tips, like her favorite chocolate brand for baking, it is suddenly so much easier to make stunning, game-changing bakes.