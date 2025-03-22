Why Fast Food Chains Rarely Serve Alcohol

Pairing booze with food can be a gourmet art, which is part of why it's rare to find European restaurants that don't include alcohol as part of their menu. In fact, European restaurants of all types tend to have alcohol more easily available than the U.S. — with even McDonald's serving beer overseas. However, America's stringent restrictions when it comes to serving and selling alcohol keeps most U.S. based fast food restaurants from being able to follow suit.

In most places across the country, businesses must receive approval from their respective county and/or state to obtain a liquor license in order to sell alcohol. To make matters worse, these licenses often come with steep price tags, going for upwards of $250,000 in some areas. Not only are the liquor licenses pricey, but some local laws even prohibit businesses from selling alcohol near churches, schools, or certain neighborhoods. These hurdles are why some businesses avoid the idea altogether — and are largely behind while you'll rarely see booze at a fast food restaurant.