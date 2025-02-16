Can You Use The McDonald's App In Different Countries?

Although a wonderful and important part of any international trip is trying local cuisine, and especially pushing yourself outside your comfort zone when it comes to mealtimes, sometimes halfway through a long trip you just need familiar flavors to tamp down your homesickness. And with locations in nearly 120 countries and territories worldwide, McDonald's is seemingly always there when you're craving a highly processed burger and side of fries. Even better, no language barrier will stop you from getting that Big Mac — the McDonald's app works internationally, so long as you update your current country location in the settings.

There are, however, a few caveats. Deals available for one country's McDonald's are only usable there, and points might not transfer between locations either. So, whether you're visiting the world's only ski-thru McDonald's in Lindvallen, Sweden, or McBoat (a paddle-thru McDonald's in Hamburg, Germany), your phone will grant you access to ordering from all the most interesting McDonald's locations in the world — you just might have to pay full price.