Can You Use The McDonald's App In Different Countries?
Although a wonderful and important part of any international trip is trying local cuisine, and especially pushing yourself outside your comfort zone when it comes to mealtimes, sometimes halfway through a long trip you just need familiar flavors to tamp down your homesickness. And with locations in nearly 120 countries and territories worldwide, McDonald's is seemingly always there when you're craving a highly processed burger and side of fries. Even better, no language barrier will stop you from getting that Big Mac — the McDonald's app works internationally, so long as you update your current country location in the settings.
There are, however, a few caveats. Deals available for one country's McDonald's are only usable there, and points might not transfer between locations either. So, whether you're visiting the world's only ski-thru McDonald's in Lindvallen, Sweden, or McBoat (a paddle-thru McDonald's in Hamburg, Germany), your phone will grant you access to ordering from all the most interesting McDonald's locations in the world — you just might have to pay full price.
A glimpse into international McDonald's offerings
Even if you are on the hunt for comfort food, you should consider taking a second to look at what's available on the menu for wherever you're traveling, as there are certain international McDonald's menu items that are simply a must-try. From the teriyaki McBurger in Japan, to the McSpicy Paneer in India, there are certain mouth-watering flavor combos that you just can't get at an American McDonald's (except, of course, for the one special McDonald's location that features an international menu).
And that's not all: There are also different options for fries (yes, Canada's serves poutine), drinks (beer in Germany!), and desserts, like the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry served across Europe, almost justifying a flight there on its own. Some of these options are rotating, while others are more permanent offerings, but either way, when traveling, your time in the country might be short. Make the most of it and enjoy the familiarity of McDonald's mobile ordering along with a little dive into another country's flavors.