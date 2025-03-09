What's The Point Of An After-Dinner Drink?

When your plate is cleared, your belly satiated, and the dessert presented, you might think that your dinner has come to a perfectly satisfying conclusion. And you may be right. But with an after-dinner drink, you have the perfect accompaniment to the past-meal relaxation and/or conversation as the evening hours tick by. An after-dinner beverage isn't simply a thing to be enjoyed, though — it has a purpose for those who take their meal routines to heart.

You might have heard about aperitifs and digestifs and how each is used with regards to your overall meal. Heck, you might even be aware of how to make one of the most popular aperitif-based drinks: the Aperol spritz. But where aperitifs concern the beginning of your dinner experience (quite literally coming from the Latin word for "to open"), digestifs are used at the tail end of it. Digestifs, as their name implies, are drinks taken to aid in digestion, so they're perfect for sipping on when you're nursing a full stomach. They're usually characterized as being stronger and sweeter than their aperitif counterparts, and liquors and liqueurs alike, as well as fortified wines and even coffee, are great candidates to be your digestif of choice.