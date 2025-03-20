Why Store-Bought Bread Stays Fresher Longer Than Your Homemade Loaf

Whether store-bought bread or homemade, the easiest way to keep your loaf fresh longer is all about the storage. You should store your bread in a cool, dry, dark place. A bread box works great because it contains less oxygen and fewer microorganisms than the bread would come in contact with on the counter. Plus, your bread is less likely to encounter spills or cross-contamination from other foods. It may seem counterintuitive, but even with store-bought bread, keeping it in the refrigerator is not recommended because it's much more likely to go stale faster. Homemade bread shouldn't be kept in plastic because it will trap moisture and make it more likely to mold — a paper bag or simply uncovered in a bread box works great.

When baking bread at home, there are a few additives you can use to extend its shelf life. Certain ingredients you may already have, like vinegar, can fight off mold and bacteria. Honey can, too, while also keeping your bread softer. For an even longer shelf life on homemade bread, dough conditioners like the Scratch Premium Dough Conditioner can be found in specialty shops or on Amazon and contain proprietary mixtures with enzymes, emulsifiers, and the like to add many more days of freshness. For a simple, powerful additive, encapsulated potassium sorbate will keep mold at bay for an impressive amount of time and doesn't require any recipe change. But if your homemade bread still ends up getting a little too hard, don't sweat it: There are a number of clever ways to use stale bread, from bread pudding to croutons.