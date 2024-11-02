The Extra Ingredient Alton Brown Swears By For Delicious Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are one of the most classic and popular breakfast dishes out there. Throughout the years, this simple meal has been expanded on time and time again. From tips and tricks for making perfect scrambled eggs to extra ingredients that will elevate scrambled eggs, this classic breakfast dish is constantly evolving.

Alton Brown has many tips for making eggs, like how to upgrade your egg salad with bacon, but he has unique tip that can make even the most simplistic scrambled eggs more delicious than ever. All Alton Brown does is add mayonnaise to his scrambled eggs for a creamier final result.

The best thing about this tip is that you do not need to use a lot of mayonnaise. In fact, just 1 teaspoon is all you really need. Whether you like your scrambled eggs plain or with extra ingredients, served by itself or on toast, or any variation in between, this handy tip will help make your breakfast even tastier.