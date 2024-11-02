The Extra Ingredient Alton Brown Swears By For Delicious Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of the most classic and popular breakfast dishes out there. Throughout the years, this simple meal has been expanded on time and time again. From tips and tricks for making perfect scrambled eggs to extra ingredients that will elevate scrambled eggs, this classic breakfast dish is constantly evolving.
Alton Brown has many tips for making eggs, like how to upgrade your egg salad with bacon, but he has unique tip that can make even the most simplistic scrambled eggs more delicious than ever. All Alton Brown does is add mayonnaise to his scrambled eggs for a creamier final result.
The best thing about this tip is that you do not need to use a lot of mayonnaise. In fact, just 1 teaspoon is all you really need. Whether you like your scrambled eggs plain or with extra ingredients, served by itself or on toast, or any variation in between, this handy tip will help make your breakfast even tastier.
Making scrambled eggs with mayonnaise
Alton Brown's tip comes directly from his 2016 book, "Everyday Cook." In his scrambled egg recipe, aptly named "Scrambled Eggs V3.0," Brown highlights that scrambled eggs and mayonnaise are both essentially emulsified foods. As a result, the emulsified texture of mayonnaise only further contributes to the texture of scrambled eggs.
Brown describes the final result as creamier than what eggs or dairy could accomplish. Rest assured, the use of mayonnaise will not mess with the flavor of the scrambled eggs whatsoever. The amount used is very small, and the fact that mayonnaise is made from eggs means it will blend easily with the flavor of the scrambled eggs.
To use Brown's trick, simply mix 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon of water and add it to the eggs before cooking. Just like that, your scrambled eggs will be creamier, all thanks to one simple step and one extra ingredient. Once you start incorporating mayo into your scrambled eggs, you won't be able to return to a standard recipe — in fact, you'll miss it if you don't add it in.