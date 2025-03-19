Dark Chocolate Makes Your Morning Smoothies Taste Like Dessert For Breakfast

Having a nutritious and satiating breakfast can be key to starting your morning refreshed and rejuvenated. But, for as noble an idea as this is, sometimes you might have a hankering for some sweet and decadent goodies for your first meal of the day. We won't judge –- after all, there are so many delicious breakfast foods, from maple-syrup-drenched French toast to pancakes — but it's possible to satisfy that sweet tooth while also keeping your breakfast relatively healthy and wholesome. An unsung morning smoothie ingredient in achieving that is some dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate isn't a bitter version of milk chocolate. It features a higher cocoa percentage –- in fact some dark chocolate might not even contain any milk or dairy at all. Dark chocolate tends to get a bad reputation for being an acquired taste at best and unapproachable at worst, but the strength of dark chocolate's flavor actually makes it a perfect ingredient in breakfast smoothies. It's a great complement for sweeter ingredients, such as fruits and yogurt, and it's a guilt-free ingredient too by virtue of it being rich in antioxidants as well as fiber, iron, and other minerals. So, if you want a revitalizing morning boost but also want to indulge a bit, you really can achieve both at once with a dark chocolate smoothie.